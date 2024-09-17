BMW XM Label Red Arrives In India at Rs 3.15 crore but with a Catch

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful street-legal BMW but it’s the only one for India out of the 500 units allocated worldwide

Remember when we thought the BMW XM plug-in hybrid SUV was the most hardcore SUV you could think of from Bavaria and then the XM Label Red showed up to blow it out of the water back in 2023? Well, it’s finally here in India, priced at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom). Unfortunately, is a bit of a downer as this is going to be the only unit for India out of the 500 being allocated worldwide. So, whoever is the lucky owner in the country will be part of a hyper-exclusive club and here’s why.

The BMW XM Label Red steps it up a notch in performance. The plug-in-hybrid SUV continues to pair the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. But it’s the roaring V8 that has gone on steroids which helps produce a combined 748 hp and 1,000 Nm which is up by 95 hp and 200 Nm over the “standard” XM. Pair this with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox that sends the power to the M xDrive and all four wheels and the SUV can go half a second faster than the XM in the 0-100 km/h sprint at 3.8 seconds. Top speed is 290 km/h with the standard M Driver’s Package. The 25.7-kWh battery pack allows for 82 km of driving in pure electric mode.

The BMW XM already stood out with its in your face styling that has tended to divide opinions, and the XM Label Red dials things up a notch albeit in subtle form. Contrasting the bold Frozen Carbon Black metallic paint job are Toronto Red accents all over the body with exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels being the cherry on top in all this. The same treatment follows inside with the blacked-out cabin sprinkled with red accents that includes red stitching on the seats, instrument panel, door trims, air vents and the centre console. To really push across its hyper-exclusive nature, it has 1/500 badging inside.

Despite all these bold additions, it remains an opulent SUV with things like a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, four-zone climate control, a 20-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, a heads-up display and multi-colour ambient lighting. Safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), active roll stabilisation with active roll comfort, ISOFIX child seat mounts and ADAS.

Being the most powerful BMW M model ever, the BMW XM Label Red takes on the Lamborghini Urus SE and the Porsche Cayenne.