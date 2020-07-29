New Hyundai Creta Records 55,000 Bookings

The redesigned-for-2020 Hyundai Creta dominates the SUV space just two months since its launch.

The recently-launched BS6-compliant Hyundai Creta is already proving to be a success, with over 55,000 units of the Korean SUV already booked. About 60 per cent of these booked cars are powered by Hyundai’s new 1.5-litre diesel motor that pumps out 115 hp and a healthy 250 Nm of torque, while the rest are split between the two petrol variants. The 1.5-litre petrol motor pushes out 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, while the peppy 1.4-litre turbo petrol powerplant makes 140 hp and 242 Nm of twist for an extremely entertaining driving experience. Aside from these new engine options, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features a complete redesign, fresh new interiors and a host of class-leading features.

Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing & Service at Hyundai Motor India had this to say, “Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers. With the launch of all-new Creta in March 2020, Hyundai has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55,000 Bookings and more than 20,000 Happy Customers in just 4 months. This achievement stands testament to all-new Creta’s superior looks, feature rich package and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times.”

Click here to know more about the 2020 Hyundai Creta.