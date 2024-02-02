Whispers of Love – Hyundai Tucson

Discover the romance nestled within Maharashtra’s Western Ghats in Lonavala as Arish Patel captures love’s essence against the backdrop of Della Adventure and Resorts, blending luxury seamlessly with the Hyundai Tucson’s elegance.

In the heart of Maharashtra, where the Western Ghats weave their majestic tales, lies the picturesque town of Lonavala—a canvas painted with lush greenery, the soothing sounds of nature, and undulating hills that set the stage for love’s grand celebration. Renowned wedding photographer Arish Patel, with a quarter-century of expertise in immortalizing moments, finds the perfect backdrop for weaving stories of eternal love through his lens in the Western Ghats. Arish says, ‘My lens becomes a storyteller and the Western Ghats, with their calming sound of leaves and soothing water, provide the perfect symphony for the celebration of love.’

Arish Patel striking a stylish pose alongside the sophisticated new Hyundai Tucson

Based in Mumbai, Arish, along with his wife, founded AFT Digital, a firm dedicated to capturing the essence of weddings. Having clicked over 800 weddings, Arish’s passion for creating lasting memories is evident in each frame.

For Arish, each wedding is a unique tapestry of emotions, where every stolen glance, every tear shed, and every joyful laughter become a chapter in the love story he captures. As he reflects on the countless weddings he has witnessed and documented, one constant remains: the enchanting world of Lonavala stands out as the idyllic setting for couples to exchange their vows.

‘In the cradle of nature, the Western Ghats unfold like a grand stage, offering a mesmerizing panorama for the celebration of love. The beautiful hills and serene landscapes act as silent witnesses, echoing the whispers of promises exchanged and dreams woven into the fabric of eternity. It is here, against the backdrop of the Western Ghats, that I believe weddings take on a magical quality, where the natural beauty seamlessly complements the union of two souls,’ says the excited Arish.

Arish’s exploration of Lonavala’s wedding potential takes us to the crown jewel, Della Adventure and Resorts. Nestled on 46 acres of verdant landscape, this resort seamlessly blends luxury, impeccable service, and world-class amenities. Accompanied by our team and the versatile Hyundai Tucson, Arish embarks on a journey to unravel the charm of this exquisite property.











The Tucson, with its dramatic design and top-notch features, mirrors Arish’s pursuit of perfection. From the crisply sculpted bodywork to the distinctive “Parametric” elements in the grille, the car exudes sophistication. While cruising through the property, Arish appreciates Tucson’s spacious rear-seat area, emphasizing the generous leg-room, panoramic sunroof, and expansive rear windows that flood the cabin with light.

Upon reaching Della Adventure and Resorts, Arish paints a vivid picture of unrivalled beauty—a backdrop of picturesque hills overlooking an azure blue sapphire water body. ‘The resort, recognized as one of the best wedding venues in Lonavala, becomes the canvas for spectacular celebrations. Smitten by the allure of 300+ distinctive luxurious rooms framed against breathtaking views and scenic backdrops, there are myriad reasons why resisting the urge to say “I do” becomes simply impossible!’ says he. Arish highlights the team’s role as partners, collaborating closely with couples and families to craft exclusive and romantic weddings.

As Arish navigates us on the property to explore the scenic landscapes ideal for weddings, he discusses the challenges of being a wedding photographer. ‘One has to be prompt and active in every ritual, understanding the dynamics of each family member’s role and making every moment as special for the families as it is for the couple,’ smiles Arish.











‘The Hyundai Tucson’s extended wheelbase ensures a comfortable rear seating area without compromising the substantial boot capacity. My team of four will find ample room for their equipment. It’s a 10 out of 10 car for its perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance.’

Well, Arish Patel’s journey to Lonavala and Della Adventure and Resorts, captured through the lens of the Hyundai Tucson, symbolizes the perfect blend of luxury, romance, and sophistication—a testimony to the art of turning fleeting moments into eternal memories.

Through the lens of his camera and the comfort of the Hyundai Tucson, Arish continues to weave tales of love that echo against the serene landscapes, capturing the timeless essence of weddings in the heart of Maharashtra’s natural splendour.