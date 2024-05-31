Vredestein Introduce Pinza HT Tyre Range in India

Apart from the Vredestein Pinza HT tyres, the Ultrac Vorti I tyre range has been expanded to include options up to 22 inches

Apollo Tyres already have a variety of tyres on offer from their premium subsidiary, Vredestein, and the current range lies in two extremities, with the Pinza AT meant for hardcore off-roading and the Ultrac range catering a lot more towards the performance side of things. So, Vredestein have decided to add a range to the middleground, called Pinza HT, These are meant for a range of SUVs such as the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the Toyota Fortuner with sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches.

The Pinza HT tyres are essentially highway tyres, designed to perform on a variety of road surfaces. To help make that happen, there’s a special tread compound and with large and independent staggered tread-blocks to help with optimal cornering. For dissipating water, and mitigating the hydroplaning effect, there are a generous amount of pass-through notches, dense sipes, and large circumference grooves. Vredestein also claim this tyre has a high-traction compound for shorter braking distances. And, finally, to improve tread wear resistance, Vredestein have used interlocking 3D sipe technology for the Pinza HT.

As for the Ultrac Vorti I high-performance range of tyres, it was earlier limited to sizes from16 to 20 inches. Now, by introducing the 21- and 22-inch range, its availability expands to luxury SUVs including the BMW X5, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, and Range Rover Sport. These tyres cater to pure performance as they’ve been tested at speeds of up to 350 km/h, and at overall speeds of up to 250 km/h for high-speed stability on the track.

We’ve recently tested out both the Vredestein Pinza HT and the Ultrac Vorti I range of tyres so stay tuned for our thoughts on them.