Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan – Three Musketeers

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan have firmly established their authority on the Indian market and established VW India as a serious contender defining the trend. We take a closer look at what makes VW the choice of today.



Story: Kurt Morris

Volkswagen cars are known for their robust build, fun-to-drive nature, and engaging and responsive performance. But how do these aspects come together in one wholesome package?

Since Volkswagen’s foundation in Germany in the 1930s, the automajor has a long history of creating some of the most recognisable cars to date. The fact that excitement, safety and sustainability are ingrained into VW’s DNA is evident from the stylish design, innovative engineering, and consistent manufacturing proceses of their automobiles. Volkswagen’s dedication to quality is another manifestation of their powerful brand identity. They place a strong emphasis on building dependable, secure, and long-lasting automobiles. Their vehicles are created to be durable, with that solid feel and, to ensure that they are of the highest calibre, Volkswagen only use the best material and components.

Sustainability is one of the cornerstones of Volkswagen’s powerful brand values. In keeping with their pledge to lessen thier environmental impact, VW have undertaken a number of steps in that direction. Starting with the smaller but more potent TSI engines, equipped with fuel-saving technologies such as auto start/stop and even cylinder shutdown, Volkswagen offer a range powerful, exciting and efficient vehicles that deliver consistently engaging driving dynamics as well as reduced emissions.

The outstanding build quality of Volkswagens in India is certainly one of their most noteworthy attributes. VW India’s vehicles are now all on the cutting-edge MQB architecture and are developed specifically to endure the most challenging Indian conditions. All the cars have an unmatched reliability with robust construction and include a precisely tuned suspension, strong and sturdy chassis, and premium quality of material. Thus, all Volkswagens are distinct from their rivals in the Indian market primarily due to their remarkable quality of construction.

Safety is a major area of focus for Volkswagen. One cannot simply add on equipment to make a safe automobile, it must be designed with safety in mind from the outset. Thus, every Volkswagen’s solid chassis and bodywork is complemented by advanced active and passive safety features, including standard anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and, of course, airbags, that prevent any potential incident or, in an untoward incident, protect the driver and all passengers just as well regardless of which VW they are in. The company’s dedication to safety is evident in the highest five-star crash-safety ratings they have earned in numerous global crash tests.

Another big highlight of Volkswagen cars is their handling. They provide a smooth ride, sharp steering, and nimble and predictive handling for an enjoyable and engaging driving experience. Their steady feel and excellent performance as well as fuel efficiency in the city as well as on the highway; something not all that common in the market.

To meet the varied requirements of their Indian customers, VW India offer a large selection of automobiles. The most well-known models, including the Virtus and Taigun, and the global bestseler, the Tiguan, are currently offered and are doing well in the market.

The Virtus is known for getting the sedan segment back on its feet in style and brings an ideal balance of design, comfort, performance and efficiency. It has a modern and elegant exterior, a spacious and well-appointed interior, and a number of convenience and safety features. The Virtus offers a choice of a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with a maximum output of 115 hp AND 178 Nm, and it comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A more powerful 1.5 TSI with 150 hp and 250 Nm is also offered and brings a six-speed manual or the signature DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Volkswagen Taigun is a mid-size SUV that provides a pleasant and enjoyable driving experience. It has a powerful, muscular exterior, a spacious and airy cabin, and several state-of-the-art convenience and safety features with a double dose of versatility. The Taigun, like the Virtus, is propelled by a choice of 1.0 or 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines.

The Tiguan needs no introduction. The premium SUV is a global bestseller and offers a stress-free and enjoyable driving experience thanks to its generous proportions and exceptional all-road ability. It has an eye-catching and dynamic appearance, a luxurious interior, and a slew of tech and comfort features. A potent 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which produces a capable 190 hp and 320 Nm, is paired with seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and the proprietary 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system.

All three vehicles offer an ideal balance of design, comfort, and performance. Volkswagen ensures the very best technology and features. Besides, all their cars are built to last and have industry-leading safety measures, for a secure and enjoyable driving experience. Volkswagen’s dedication to customer satisfaction is another pillar of the brand. Understanding customers’ requirements and demands and developing cars that address those very needs.

To sum up, Volkswagen India’s current line-up is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative cars to their customers.