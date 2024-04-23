Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport Variants Launched

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants add a bolder option to the SUV’s variant line-up

It was only a month ago, when Volkswagen India announced new variants for the Taigun SUV at their annual press conference, and now they have launched the GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants with prices starting from Rs 14.08 lakh and Rs 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both variants add a bolder, sportier look to the Taigun.

Price (ex-showroom) Taigun GT Line Taigun GT Plus Sport Manual Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 18.54 lakh Automatic Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh

What makes the new Taigun variants sportier? For starters, the GT Line variant (based on the Highline variant), replaces the chrome with blacked-out accents all over which include blacked-out alloy wheels and headlights. The bold theme continues inside with an all-black cabin contrasted by red ambient lighting. As for the GT Plus Sport, you get the same black treatment, but gain red badging, red brake callipers and red inserts around the cabin.

Under the hood, the Taigun GT Line is limited to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine. It produces 115 hp and can be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter unit. The Taigun GT Plus Sport on the other hand is available only with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine, that makes 150 hp and gets a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG as transmission options.

The launch of the GT Line and GT Plus Sport variants for the Volkswagen Taigun further expands the personalisation options for the SUV. Expect the same options to be introduced to the Volkswagen Virtus soon considering the Virtus GT Plus Sport was also introduced. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun continues to take on the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.