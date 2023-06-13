Volkswagen – Living on the Edge?

Volkswagen India have democratised their performance line-up of cars with “GT Edge”.

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Volkswagen

Always known for the engaging performance and robust build quality of their cars, Volkswagen India have taken significant steps towards democratising performance by making the highly coveted “GT” badge more accessible to customers. The company has introduced several exciting updates across their line-up, making for more enticing choices, each with an enhanced driving experience for Indian car enthusiasts.

One of the key aspects of Volkswagen India’s latest offerings is the introduction of a manual transmission option in the top-of-the-line Virtus GT Plus. Powered by the impressive 1.5-litre TSI EVO four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, this addition gives enthusiasts just what they’ve been waiting for—a more engaging driving experience that puts them in full control, while allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the performance-oriented character of the vehicle.

Expanding the GT family, Volkswagen India have also introduced two new variants of the popular Taigun SUV: the GT Plus MT and the GT Plus DSG. These GT variants offer an attractive combination of power, style, and driving pleasure in the capable Taigun.

Enthusiasts can experience the dynamic performance of the Taigun in both manual and automatic transmission options. To further enhance the visual appeal, Volkswagen India have launched a new exterior body colour, called “Lava Blue”, for both the Virtus and the Taigun across all variants. This vibrant colour adds a touch of exclusivity and sportiness to these cars, making them stand out on the road.

In a move to cater to the desires of performance enthusiasts, Volkswagen India have unveiled their exclusive “GT Limited Collection”. This collection comprises limited volumes of the Virtus GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in an exclusive “Deep Black Pearl” finish, as well as the Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in both “Deep Black Pearl” and “Carbon Steel Grey” finishes.

The German brand also showcased upcoming special editions, including the Taigun “Sport” and “Trail”, as part of the “GT Limited Collection”. To add a touch of sophistication, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG now come with a new matte-finish exterior body colour, “Carbon Steel Grey”. This unique colour option gives a sleek and contemporary look to the vehicles, further elevating their sporty appeal.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen India’s commitment to safety remains unwavering. Both the Taigun and Virtus have been awarded a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for adult and child occupant protection, with the Volkswagen Virtus achieving the best-ever score in GNCAP history. In line with government regulations and with a focus on enhancing safety, the seat-belt reminder is now standard in both the Taigun and the Virtus.

The introduction of all the new variants and the exclusive “GT Limited Collection” is set to commence this month. With these exciting updates, Volkswagen India continue to offer a safe, stylish, and performance-oriented product portfolio that caters to the diverse needs of Indian customers.

In conclusion, Volkswagen India’s decision to make the sporty and desirable “GT” badge more accessible to customers, along with the introduction of new variants and exclusive collections, showcases the company’s commitment to delivering a thrilling driving experience. Needless to say, with a strong emphasis on safety and a range of enticing features, VW are set to captivate the hearts of performance enthusiasts across the country.