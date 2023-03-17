Volkswagen ID. 2all Revealed

The Volkswagen ID. 2all concept is an interesting take on the entry electric vehicle that is set for production and is anticipated to go on sale in 2025.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all concept is the size of a Polo while being as spacious as a Golf—and costing less than a Polo. Although, from the outside, it does appear to fall in between the Polo and Golf sectors, the MEB (Modularer Electrobaukasten) Entry modular electric car platform frees the designers from having to make room for an internal combustion engine, giving the car a more spacious feel within its compact dimensions. The Volkswagen ID. 2all is 4,050 millimetres long, 1,812 mm wide, and 1,530 mm high, with a 2,600-mm wheelbase. The concept’s 20-inch wheels are shod with 225/40 tyres.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all’s interior has a basic but tidy cabin that resembles that of the ID. 3 and could simply be produced as is. A separate air-conditioning block, a self-explanatory infotainment system with classic volume control, and a high-quality finish are among the interior’s distinguishing features. The substantial storage volume ranges from 490 litres seat-back up to 1,330 litres seat folded; more than what many higher segment vehicles offer.

The ID.2all will be the first MEB vehicle with a single motor in the front, in contrast to the ID. 3, ID. 4, and ID. 5, which are all MEB-based but rear-wheel drive in their single-motor configurations. The ID. 2all’s motor will have a maximum output of 166 kW (226 hp) and a WLTP cycle range of up to 450 km, although the battery’s capacity has not yet been specified. According to VW, a 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge takes around 20 minutes. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h can be completed in less than seven seconds. The top speed is limited to 160 km/h.

The production form of the Volkswagen ID. 2All will be presented for the European market in 2025. The goal is a starting price of less than €25,000 or Rs 22 lakh.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

