The Skoda Superb Returns to India

Ever since the Škoda Superb was discontinued in March 2023 due to the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, we’ve been missing a proper flagship sedan from the brand. Thankfully, that wait is over as Škoda have finally brought back their flagship sedan to India. Only this time it’s a CBU import unlike before when it was locally assembled. Also, only 100 units will be allocated for India sold in a sole, fully-loaded Laurin & Klement variant with a price tag of Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like before, it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles such as 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charger, 12-way adjustable electric front seats with a massage and memory function for the driver’s seat as well as tri-zone climate control and a 11-speaker Canton audio system with a subwoofer. There is a new 10.23-inch Virtual Cockpit to complement all the features on offer.

Safety is covered by nine airbags, an active tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, as well as assists such as fatigue/drowsiness detection, emergency braking assist and park assist.

Under the hood, things remain as is, with the luxury sedan utilising the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI EVO engine, making 190-hp and 320 Nm, that now meets the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This motor is paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG. Aiding performance is Dynamic Chassis Control that offers four suspension settings as well as one individual mode.

While the return of the Škoda Superb to India is a positive thing, the fact that it is now a full import means it has its work cut out when it comes to its rekindled rivalry over the Toyota Camry in the country.