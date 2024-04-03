Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Crossover Launched at Rs 7.74 Lakh

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, this is the sixth shared model between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota

A short teaser later and Toyota’s newest model for India has been launched as the Urban Cruiser Taisor with prices ranging from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Even a proper glance isn’t needed to confirm that it is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and is the sixth such shared model between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Despite the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Suzuki Fronx having essentially the same silhouette, Toyota have given the Urban Cruiser Taisor its own identity on the outside. Starting up front, the grille and bumper are different with revised LED daytime lights as well. Towards the side, there is a different design for the alloy wheels and, at the rear, there is a different tail-light signature and a revised bumper.

Inside, the differences are minimal with a largely identical cabin layout aside from the Toyota logo. As far as features go, it gets all the bells and whistles from the Fronx, which include a 9.0inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a head-up display, and a wireless smartphone charger. Safety kit comprises ABS with EBD, six airbags, a 360° camera, hill-hold assist, ESP, and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.



Under the hood, it retains the Fronx’s 90-hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be specced with either a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT gearbox. Those that want more oomph can opt for the 100-hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the option of a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be offered in the E, S, S+, G and V variants. Aside from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it’ll be an alternative against sub-four metre compact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon and even the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.