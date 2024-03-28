Land Rover Defender OCTA Teased as The Most Potent Defender Ever

There’s plenty of performance wizardry confirmed onboard the Land Rover Defender OCTA that will break cover later in 2024

The Land Rover Defender was already a capable off-road hero in its own right. Well, it seems like that isn’t enough for the marque as they have teased their most powerful and capable Defender ever in the form of the Defender OCTA.

While details are scarce, what Land Rover have confirmed is certainly exciting. For starters it’ll sit on top of the Defender lineup and run a new BMW twin-turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid assistance. Detailed specifications are yet to surface, but the current benchmark stands at 525 hp out of the old AJ-series 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. This is enough to hit 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/h.

There’s also more off-road cred onboard in the form of a new 6D dynamic air suspension with pitch- and roll-control. This should allow optimal stability on different types of surfaces. Alongside that will be a set of Brembo brakes. To further distinguish it further from the other Defenders, the OCTA will get diamond-inspired graphics inside and out which is evidenced by the gloss black diamond shape on the exterior panel and a red illuminated diamond badge on the base of the steering wheel.

As for when the Land Rover Defender OCTA will be introduced, the brand has confirmed its new off-road hero will make its debut later this year. In India, we already have the standard V8 setup sold in all three body lengths with prices starting at Rs 2.12 crore (ex-showroom). Expect the Defender OCTA to make its way to India soon after its global debut.