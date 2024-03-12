The Porsche Taycan is Once Again the Most Powerful in the Stuttgart Marque’s Lineup

The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the most powerful production Porsche ever made, and even before it went on sale it has set a lap record at Laguna Seca; it is now the fastest series-production electric car at the Laguna Seca with a time of 1:27.87 minutes, set on 23 February 2024.

However, the record-setting example was equipped with the Weissach Package. The Weissach Package deletes the rear seats in a four-door car, as with the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S, Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack and the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. Porsche have utilised a more powerful and efficient pulse inverter that uses silicon carbide as the semiconductor material on the rear axle for the added power.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT also set a time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, making it not only the fastest production EV but the fastest four-door of any powertrain type around the “Green Hell.” That headline-grabbing peak power can be accessed only in “Attack Mode” where the additional oomph of 320 hp is delivered to the wheels for two seconds before coming down to a more reasonable 245 hp of additional power. Peak torque is a planet-shifting 1,340 Nm in Attack Mode. Nominal power is 789 hp in regular driving.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT dusts off the sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.2 seconds when equipped with the Weissach Package, with the standard Turbo GT needing a tenth more. For reference, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S requires 2.4 seconds for the 100 km/h dash. The difference in the 0-200 km/h sprint is even greater, 6.6/6.4 seconds for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT without/with Weissach Package, which is up to 1.3 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo S. Top speed is 290 km/h and WLTP-rated range is 555 km.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT gets carbon-fibre on the B-pillar trims, the door mirror shells and the side-skirt inlays, among other components. The seats are now CFRP (carbon-fibre reinforced plastic) which, along with a lightweight luggage compartment and the omission of the electric soft-closing function of the tailgate, bring the kerb weight down by 75 kg as compared to the Taycan Turbo S. Ceramic brakes are standard, as is the Porsche Active Ride Suspension. There’s a front spoiler with aeroblades designed specifically for the Taycan Turbo GT. It also gets two new shades–Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic that you see here.

We expect the Taycan Turbo GT to reach our shores later this year.