The Geländewagen Returns: Mercedes-Benz G 400 d Launched

The Mercedes-Benz G 400 d has been launched in the Indian market for Rs 2.55 crore (ex-

showroom). This time, customers can choose from two exclusive variants: the India-specific

“Adventure Edition” and the “AMG Line”.

The new G 400 d steps in to replace the erstwhile G 350 d and AMG G 63. Under the hood, the G

400 d is equipped with the formidable OM656 engine which, in 400 d spec, is the most powerful

diesel engine ever produced by Mercedes-Benz. It delivers a rated output of 330 hp at 3,600-4,200

rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm at just 1,200-3,200 rpm. With these numbers, the G 400 d can

sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h.

The G 400 d “Adventure Edition” has been curated for the Indian market and comes equipped with

a number of high-end features, such as a Professional roof rack, Professional spare wheel holder,

full-size spare mounted on the tail-gate, 18-inch five-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver, a

logo projector and a multifunction steering wheel covered in Nappa leather.

When one of the three differential locks is engaged or the ‘low range’ is selected, the G 400 d can

enter ‘G mode’. To minimise gearshifts and maximise off-road performance, the G Mode adjusts

the chassis’s adjustable damping and the accelerator characteristic.

The G 400 d “AMG Line” is designed for those who want performance and includes eye-catching

elements that give it a distinctly sporting character. The sporty multifunctional steering wheel,

MultiBeam LED headlights and dynamic stainless steel spare wheel cover are the highlights. It also

gets an underguard in silver, 20-inch alloy wheels, Burmester surround sound system, sliding

sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a widescreen cockpit. The special line interior kit also

includes internal air ionisation, silver chrome air vents and nappa leather-finished cabin

components.

Interested customers may now reserve their new G 400 d by paying a reservation fee of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The G 400 d is offered in four distinctive hues: G Manufaktur desert sand non-metallic, G

Manufaktur vintage blue non-metallic, G Manufaktur travertine beige metallic and G Manufaktur

south seas blue metallic. Deliveries are anticipated to start in early Q4 2023.

Also read: Porsche at 75: Turbo S — Which Side Are You On?