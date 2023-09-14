New Tata Nexon.EV Launched in India

Tata Motors has launched the updated Nexon.EV. Prices for the model range between Rs 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nexon.EV has received a host of upgrades to enhance its appeal. Tata Motors are calling the new motor in the Nexon.EV the “Gen 2 motor”. It has a smaller packaging and is said to be around 20 kilograms lighter than before. It is now capable of spinning up to 16,000 revolutions per minute (rpm).

There are two variants, Long Range (LR) and Medium Range (MR), which deliver approximately 465 kilometres and 325 km of range respectively (range as per ARAI cycle). The LR variant has a peak power output of 106.4 kW (145 hp) and produces 215 Nm of peak torque, making use of a 40.5-kWh battery pack. The MR makes use of a 30-kWh battery pack and produces 95 kW (129 hp) with the same 215 Nm of peak torque. To reduce range anxiety, the LR variant now supports Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, so another Nexon.EV or an EV that is compatible can be charged using the Nexon’s power supply itself.

The main upgrade comes in the form of a new 12.3-inch screen in the centre which is larger than the ICE model’s and this is mated to the new 10.25-inch dashboard. Just like the updated ICE model, this also gets a new steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo at its centre. The car will be offered in three different personas; Empowered, Fearless, and Creative. Each of these personas has a core colour scheme with the option of a few other colour options to choose from as well. The MR variant is priced between Rs 14.74 lakh and Rs 17.84 lakh, while the LR is priced between Rs 18.19 lakh and Rs 19.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

