Skoda Octavia Gets a Meaner Mid-life Refresh

This is the first mid-life refresh for the fourth generation Skoda Octavia since it debuted globally back in 2020

It was barely a week ago when Skoda released a design for the mid-life refresh for the fourth-generation Octavia sold abroad and now the covers are finally off. This is the first proper update to the Skoda Octavia in its current guise since it debuted all the way back in 2020. And it’s a much needed one as the sedan goes down the evolutionary route rather than the revolutionary route while revealing plenty of changes.

So, what’s new in the facelifted Skoda Octavia? For starters, it’s got a meaner face partly down to the LED DRLs now repositioned to be above the headlamp units. This is complemented by revised LED Matrix headlamps, a slightly tweaked butterfly front grille and a more angular, meshed out front bumper. From the side, aside from the different alloy wheel options, things remain as is. Towards the rear, changes are minimal with minor tweaks to the bumpers and tail lights.

Inside, the sedan takes a leaf out of the Superb and Kodiaq with a new dual-tone brown and black cabin theme. Also a first for the Octavia is recycled fabrics being used for the leather upholstery. Aside from that, the cabin has remained largely unchanged, with an uncluttered, functional layout.

As far as features go, the sedan has gained an updated 10-inch digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment unit (13-inch infotainment unit optional). The infotainment setup crucially gains an AI-based ChatGPT integrated chatbot which helps in voice command-based feature activations and more.

It continues to be loaded to the gills with features such as electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone climate control, a premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Key safety kit includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and ADAS.

Under the hood, the facelifted Octavia can be had with a multitude of engine and gearbox combinations. The options start with 115-hp and 150 hp 1.5-litre TSI petrol motors with six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options, an AWD 2.0-litre TSI petrol mill, pushing out 204 hp and 320 Nm, paired to a seven-speed DSG as well as 116-hp and 150-hp 2.0-litre TDI diesel options limited to a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG respectively. Of course, there’s also the option of the performance-centric Octavia RS pushing out 265-hp and 370 Nm out of a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor, mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission.

While all these updates to the fourth generation Skoda Octavia are all well and good, unfortunately, it’s not coming to India anytime soon which is a bummer considering this nameplate was crucial in gaining the reputation Skoda enjoys in India today. Since 2002, we’ve had all four generations of the sedan since 2002, but we only had the fourth one for two years–just two years (2021-2023)–with the carmaker pricing it out of the market before eventually falling victim to the stringent BS6-II emission norms that came into effect from April 2023.

Nevertheless, we sure hope the Skoda Octavia manages to find a way to come back, especially in the RS guise with that punchy 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. Yes, the RS will most likely be a CBU import, carrying with it a hefty price tag, but it would certainly satisfy the niche that would want a gateway track-car experience while still being usable on an everyday basis.