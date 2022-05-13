Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II: A New Expression

The eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II receives subtle updates that include a new Rolls-Royce Connected feature, “light-touch” visual and aesthetic enhancements.

The eighth-generation of the Rolls-Royce Phantom was introduced in 2017 and since then it has only received the lightest of design touches and embellishments as per the requests of Rolls-Royce clients who cannot get over how iconic the Phantom is. Indeed, it is not about change. Rather, it is about what should be preserved and cherished.

For 2022, the Phantom gets very subtle yet prominent changes that complement its commanding presence. It begins with a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon grille, which is now illuminated. The headlights also get an update and now come with intricate laser-cut bezel “star-lights”, adding to the Phantom’s presence at night. The side profile is further enhanced with a suite of new stainless steel wheels with triangular facets. Additionally, there is also an optional 1920s Rolls-Royce reminiscent disc-wheel design available.

The Phantom now features the ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’, a connected car tech, using which the owner can send an address to the car directly from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private-members’ application, that provides seamless navigation to an event, restaurant, dealership and more. Rolls-Royce Connected also displays the car’s location, security status and current health condition on Whispers.

Mechanically, there are no changes and so the Rolls-Royce Phantom continues to use the same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine with 600 hp and 900 Nm that has been in use since its début. Aside from a new thicker steering wheel, the cabin also remains the same. Although, owners can now opt for a new silver-white colour scheme called “Phantom Platino” that offers leather seats in the front and bamboo-derived seats at the rear.

Story: Alshin Thomas

