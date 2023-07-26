Renault India Introduce ‘Renault Experience Days’

Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), have unveiled their campaign, “Renault Experience Days,” promising to revolutionize how Indians engage with the brand.



This innovative and immersive initiative encompasses two exceptional programmes: the “Showroom on Wheels” and the “Workshop on Wheels,” set to be deployed across 625 locations in 26 states and three union territories. With this historic campaign, Renault expect to bring about an immense positive transformation for the brand’s image in India.



The “Showroom on Wheels” will serve as a mobile extension of Renault’s showrooms, offering potential customers the opportunity to explore and experience the latest Renault cars up close. Expert sales personnel will provide detailed information and assist customers in making informed choices. Interactive displays will allow visitors to delve into Renault’s latest innovations, safety features, and technology. Test drives can be arranged at the customers’ convenience, making the decision-making process seamless and hassle-free.

On the other hand, the “Workshop on Wheels” initiative ensures hassle-free maintenance and servicing of Renault cars at the customers’ doorstep. Equipped with the latest tools and operated by highly skilled technicians, these workshops offer unparalleled convenience and efficiency to Renault owners across the nation. This initiative further reinforces Renault’s commitment to providing exceptional after-sales service and enhancing customer satisfaction.



Mr Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited, expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Renault Experience Days’ campaign in India, a country that holds immense importance in Renault’s global strategy. With the ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiatives, we aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India.”

Renault India cordially invite everyone to be a part of this transformative journey.

Also read: Porsche Cayenne First Drive Review – The Sport Utility Vehicle