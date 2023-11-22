Renault India Announce Nationwide Winter Camp

Renault Winter Camp 2023 to be held from 20th to 26th November 2023 at dealerships across India.

With the approaching winter, it is very important to keep cars in check, especially the tyres, brake systems, and all necessary fluids for the engine and hydraulic systems for maximum efficiency and output. Keeping all systems in check will also ensure maximum safety.

Continuing their commitment in enhancing customer satisfaction along with providing an enriched brand ownership experience, Renault India have announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, “Renault Winter Camp”. The Winter Camp will be held at all Renault dealership facilities across India from 20th to 26th November 2023.

The primary objective of organising the Winter Camp is to ensure optimal performance of the vehicles which is imperative during the winter season. The camp will offer Renault owners a complimentary car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India, enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car. Vehicles will be checked by skilled and well-qualified service technicians for safe and problem-free driving during the winter. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers a satisfying ownership experience.

Renault India currently have the Kwid hatchback, Triber MUV and the Kiger SUV with a choice of petrol engines and manual or automatic transmissions.

Story: Charan Karthik