Porsche Launches its Pre-Owned Vehicles Division in India

Porsche will be offering a one year warranty on the pre-owned vehicles as well

Porsche India have launched their pre-owned division in India, called Porsche Approved business. This will allow new customers to enter the Porsche India family without the hassle of worrying about aftersales services or warranty issues when buying a pre-owned Porsche car in India.

Each Porsche taken under the ‘Porsche Approved’ business will have to pass a stringent 111-point check that would have to meet standards of the original quality of what a customer could expect coming out of Porsche’s factory. Thereafter, the car would be ‘Approved’ by certified Porsche technicians. Porsche will be giving customers a twelve-month warranty alongside the option to get 24-hour RSA (roadside assistance).

At the event, Manolito Vujicic, brand director of Porsche India commented, “This is an important step for Porsche India to extend our services into the pre-owned car segment, as it shows our commitment to customer satisfaction long after the car has been sold and even to customers who have never owned a new Porsche. Our goal is for every Porsche to maintain its high quality regardless of age as a token of our gratitude to our customers for their many years of loyalty and support.”

Porsche India’s current line-up includes everything from the entry-level Macan to the flagship 911 GT3. The Taycan, Porsche’s very first all-electric sports car was their latest offering in India, that’s now followed by the range-topping Cayman, the GT4 RS. We recently drove the Taycan in India and you can read the review here.