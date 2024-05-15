Porsche 911 Hybrid Teased Ahead of 28 May Debut

Porsche have completed over five million kilometres in testing for the 911 Hybrid ahead of its reveal on 28 May

A new era for Porsche is set to begin as the iconic 911 is all set to get a hybrid powertrain and we will get to see it on 28 May. Additionally, they’ve released a few teaser images of the hybrid 911 zipping around the hardcore Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit, announcing that the testing phases have been completed.

Porsche are yet to reveal any technical specifications of the hybrid powertrain for the 911, but there are other tantalising figures. The most important being that it has set a lap time of 7 minutes and 16.9 seconds, on the Nürburgring That is 8.7 seconds faster than its predecessor. Calculating the math, the hybrid 911 beat the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S which set a lap back in 2020. Considering the difference in lap times, the hybrid setup on the 911 shows promise already. Another promising sign is that Porsche claim the 911 has completed over five million kilometres worth of testing around the world with conditions ranging from scorching heat to freezing cold conditions.

The teaser images don’t reveal anything different compared to what we’ve already seen from the 992-generation 911. Since the design from the images seem tame compared to the bonkers kit on the likes of the GT3 RS, the 911 being tested could be something along the lines of a Carrera S with a hybrid powertrain.

You won’t have to wait too long for Porsche to reveal everything about the 911 hybrid as it’ll happen by 28 May. Also, considering how quickly we’ve been getting Porsche models in India, expect the hybrid version of the 911 to also make it to India sometime later this year.