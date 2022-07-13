Nissan Magnite Red Edition Launched in India

Nissan India have launched the new Magnite Red Edition from Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite Red Edition is based on the Magnite’s XV trim level.

The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition enhances the appeal of the Japanese major’s popular compact SUV. It is offered in three variants: XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT. The muscular exterior has been enhanced with details including a red accent that covers the front grille, and cladding on the front bumper, wheel-arches and sides.

Design additions on the Magnite Red Edition include body graphics, a hatch garnish, LED sill-plates, and “Red Edition” badging. Upgrades include a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting. The exciting new tech features meet the needs of new-age customers, including a PM2.5 air filter, an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch full colour TFT instrument cluster, and a rear-view camera with guide lines. The Magnite Red Edition also features push-button engine start/stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control, brake-assist, and hill-start assist.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition XV MT is priced at rs 7.86 lakh and uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with 72 hp and 96 Nm. The XV Turbo MT, at Rs 9.24 lakh, packs the more powerful turbo-petrol engine with 100 hp and 160 Nm. The XV Turbo CVT is priced at Rs 10 lakh has the signature Nissan automatic transmission with the turbo engine delivering 100 hp and 152 Nm. All prices are ex-showroom.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, ‘The big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch. The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the Red Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a big, bold, beautiful visual update.’