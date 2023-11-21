New Porsche EV to Share Production Line

The news from the grapevine is that the new Porsche EV models will share the production line with internal combustion models.

The new Porsche EV models are widely expected to be the electrified versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster. Porsche have recently gone ahead with a huge €251 million (Rs 2,290 crore) investment at their primary plant in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, with a complete revamp to produce electric vehicles and combustion vehicles on the same line. Porsche calls it the “flexiline”, an innovative and autonomously guided production line that will produce the electric Cayman and Boxster along with the existing and upcoming combustion models. The 718 twins are expected to hit international markets by late 2025.

We have already had a look at the Mission R, an all electric all wheel drive super sport concept putting out 800 kW (1,088 hp) and capable of some exhilarating performance. We expect the 718 twins to be built in this vein but with a little less extreme performance on tap.

With this initiative, Porsche aim to have 50 per cent of EVs representing their global sales in 2025 and around 80 per cent of global sales in 2030. The electric sports cars will join the Taycan and upcoming Macan EV to boost their electric car sales. The new Porsche EV models will be joined by an electric Cayenne SUV by 2026.

Story: Charan Karthik