New Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Unveiled

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been electrified across the entire range with 4MATIC as standard

Mercedes-Benz have globally revealed the all-new GLC. The SUV has received a nip and tuck job on the styling front, making it similar-looking to the C-Class sedan. However, the big changes lie under the skin with a range of MHEVs and PHEVs.

The SUV now sports Digital Light headlamps at the front with minimalistic DRLs and blue trim on the design front. The grille is an all-new design with a chrome garnish around that looks interesting. Complementing the wide track width of the GLC, customers get the option of 18-inch to 20-inch wheels. Dimensionally, the wheelbase has been extended by 15 mm followed by the overall length of the vehicle which stands at about 50 mm more than its predecessor.

Step inside the car and you’re greeted by a 12.3-inch driver display followed by a vertically-mounted 11.9-inch TFT infotainment display. And for all those tech-freaks, Mercedes-Benz is offering a HUD (heads-up display) as an optional extra on this SUV. An augmented reality visual of the underside is also possible to verify the sort of surface it’s traversing.

As we confirmed earlier, Mercedes-Benz have electrified the entire line-up in the form of MHEVs and proper PHEV variants as well. The MHEVs get an ISG that makes 17 kW (23 hp) and 200 Nm for a few seconds. Petrol MHEVs are as follows: GLC 200 – 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol making 204 hp and 320 Nm. GLC 300 – 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol making 258 hp and 400 Nm.

Next in line are the Petrol PHEVs with a 100-kW (136-hp/440-Nm)electric motor, GLC 300 e – 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 313 hp and 550 Nm (combined), GLC 400 e – 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol producing 381 hp and 650 Nm. Following the petrol variants are the diesel mills with the same electrification units as the petrol engines. The GLC 220 d – 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel + MHEV system dishing out 197 hp and 440 Nm. And lastly is the GLC 300 de with its 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to the electric motor totalling output to 335 hp and 750 Nm. 4MATIC all-wheel drive comes standard across the entire GLC range.

The GLC SUV competes against the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Jaguar F-Pace as well. While we still await confirmation of a launch timeline from the manufacturer, we expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the GLC SUV in India by the end of 2022 in its electrified guise.