New Mercedes-AMG GT Grows Numbers

The new, second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has arrived and it brings a new base and heart with two models and a number of firsts.

The launch models are the Mercedes-AMG GT 55 4MATIC+ Coupé with 476 hp and 700 Nm and the GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupé with 585 hp and 800 Nm.Yes, the GT “55” and “63 replace the GT, GT S, GT C, and GT R of yore. Also, Mercedes aren’t saying it, but it seems pretty evident that the AMG GT Coupé is essentially a hard-top SL-Class.

The lengths of the two are similar, the wheelbase is identical, and the cabin on the new GT has become enlarged and moved further forward, marking its optional 2+2 seat configuration. Another detail, or rather pair of details, are the drivetrain options, again identical to the new AMG SL, with the addition of 4MATIC+ for the first time to the two-door GT Coupé, together with the nine-speed MCT-9G automatic transmission. Mercedes say and I quote, “For use in the AMG GT Coupé, the engine received a new oil pan, repositioned intercooler, and active crankcase ventilation.” I read that as a switch from the dry-sump “M178” 4.0-litre biturbo V8 (used in the previous GT/GT S/GT C/GT R models) to the “M177” wet-sump unit seen in everything from the C 63, E 63 and S 63 to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé and the new SL. The compression ratio of 8.6:1 is the final giveaway. When asked on a social media post, the question was simply dodged.

With that out of the way, the Mercedes-AMG GT is the new top model and is built entirely in Affalterbach. It combines the signature AMG dynamic driving characteristics with increased suitability for everyday use, including AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering as standard and active aerodynamics sharpen the driving profile. The long 2.7-metre wheelbase, short overhangs and steeply raked windscreen make the new GT Coupé appear more compact and powerful, and more of a grand tourer that can be used every day.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT offers two seats with optional 2+2 seating available, with plenty of space in the interior. The centre console flows into the lower section of the instrument panel. The centre has the 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen and the latest MBUX. The rear seats increase functionality for everyday use and are suitable for people up to 1.5 metres tall. The large tailgate gets hands-free access for easier loading and unloading.

A technical highlight in the aero development is the “AIRPANEL” two-part, active air control system, with the first part operating with vertical slats hidden behind the lower air intake in the front apron, and the second part located behind the upper air intake with horizontal louvres. Another active component is the retractable rear spoiler integrated into the boot lid, assuming five different angles to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance. The active aerodynamic element, hidden in the underbody in front of the engine, contributes to handling. The carbon profile, weighing around two kilograms, reacts to the position of the AMG drive programmes and automatically lowers by around 40 mm at a speed of 80 km/h creating a Venturi effect that sucks the car on to the road and reduces lift on the front axle, making for more positive steering feel and directional stability.

We expect to see the new Mercedes-AMG GT launched in India in the last quarter of this year or in early 2024 at the very latest.