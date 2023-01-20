New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launched in India

The facelift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been launched in India from Rs 5.69 lakh, going up to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Grand i10 Nios is offered with just the 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine. However, the engine is now E20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol blend) compatible, and is offered in petrol manual and automated guises, as well as in a couple of bi-fuel CNG variants.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios brings a some exciting new design and lighting elements with a cool LED lightbar across the rear hatch connecting the tail-light clusters. Another area where the new Nios improves vastly is in safety. It establishes a new segment benchmark with a standard four airbags (dual front and side) that is first-in-segment. Curtain airbags, for a total of six, are optional, with a total of more than 30 advanced safety features. Additional features now include an 8.0-inch touchscreen, push-button start, cruise control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat anchors and fast Type-C USB charger.

The three different powertrain combinations are all compliant with the RDE (Real-world Driving Emissions) standard and, as mentioned, are E20 fuel ready. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder “Kappa” petrol engine makes 83 hp and 114 Nm and offers a choice of four manual variants and three automated variants, each with a five-speed transmission. The four variants, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta, are priced between Rs 5.68 lakh and 7.93 lakh. The three automated variants, Magna, Sportz and Asta are priced between Rs 7.23 and 8.47 lakh, all ex-showroom. On CNG, the engine produces 69 hp and 95 Nm, with two variants Magna and Sportz, priced at Rs 7.56 lakh and 8.11 lakh, respectively.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in six monotone and two dual-tone exterior finishes with a three-year warranty extendible up to seven years.