New Audi A8 Flagship Premium Sedan Globally Revealed

The new Audi A8, the German auto manufacturer’s flagship premium sedan, has been globally revealed recently showcasing a host of new features and technology.

The new updates include a design change with sharper lines flowing through, predominantly in the front and rear. These can be seen especially with the new headlights and taillights that do compliment the Audi A8’s sporty elegance. Audi are also offering a chrome exterior package for the first time with the A8’s new S-line exterior package. Chrome accents are loved by many in our sub-continent and it just might be a winner in India.

The Audi A8 will be made available in three engine options, a 3.0-litre TFSI V6, a 4.0 TFSI, both of which will be available in the A8 and S8 with various output levels and also a plug-in hybrid diesel option that will follow soon after. The Biturbo V8 generates 571 horses and 800 Nm of torque that will be seen in the S8 TFSI Quattro. The hybrid motor will use the A8’s 48-volt main electrical system in tune with the car’s mild-hybrid technology.

Another enhancement of the Audi A8 will be its predictive active suspension which can load or unload each wheel with additional power individually via an electric motor. This actively regulates the position of the chassis in any driving situation. The Audi A8’s base price will start at 99,500 Euros (Rs 86.25 lakh) in Germany. We expect the Indian price tag to be higher and shall keep you posted.