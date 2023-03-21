MG Hector for 2023 – More Tech-savvy

Morris Garages (MG) have always placed a high value on features and the 2023 Hector receives a major feature update. We examine this tech-heavy SUV.

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Hector, a mid-sized SUV from Morris Garages (also known as MG Motor India), made a strong début in India in June 2019. Over one lakh units of this SUV have been sold since then, making it one of MG’s most successful launches in India. It has become a well-liked option in the Indian market thanks to its striking style and new-age tech features.

MG Motor India unveiled the re-designed Hector, which boasts of exterior and interior styling updates as well as a plethora of tech features that make it safer than before, at the Auto Expo 2023.



Let us start off with the design of the new Hector. Sharp LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRL) add to the car’s outstanding appearance, which is dominated by a massive grille at the front. The Hector’s body has a sense of refinement thanks to its smooth finish, clean lines, and aerodynamic design. When you look at the car from the side, you can notice that the wheel-arches, character lines, and angular lines of the previous model have all been retained. However, given that the automobile appears larger in comparison, I do think the wheels could have been bigger. You get a connecting strip at the rear, which is a standard component of modern automobiles. In addition, the ADAS branding and a repositioned “Hector” badge have been added to the tailgate. The removal of the “Internet inside” logo at the back of the vehicle, which was an unusual addition to the previous model, is a plus for the external badging department. The facelift receives the same 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Goodyear tyres with a dual-tone finish and a chrome garnish on the window edge.

The MG Hector’s interior is roomy and contemporary, offering a practical and comfortable driving environment. The cabin is tastefully decorated with premium materials and eye-catching design accents that give it a luxurious feel. Tall passengers have plenty of head-room and leg-room in the spacious and supportive front seats. The rear seats are equally roomy, with plenty of leg-room and a relaxing angle of recline, making it easy to unwind on long rides. The car has a number of comfort and convenience amenities, such as an automatic temperature control system, a panoramic sunroof, and the best-in-class 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Speaking of Apple, the new display with Apple CarPlay resembles a massive iPad Pro



You now only have the option of a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, MG having removed the 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine from the line-up with this update. We have the CVT automatic transmission version with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 143 hp and 250 Nm. When moving, the new Hector feels just like the previous one. This turbo-petrol CVT is responsive right out of the gate and is generally pretty easy to drive. Although the CVT does an excellent job of maintaining the engine in the ideal rev-range, you can still detect some turbo lag, especially when you step on the accelerator. While being driven in Eco mode on our regular test route, the Hector petrol-CVT returned 10 km/l in the city and 14 km/l on the highway. Having said that, we would really love to try out the diesel variant to see how fuel-efficient the 2.0-litre engine is. Stay tuned for that.



The MG Hector has received compliments on how well it handles. The vehicle’s steering is relatively light, making it simple to manoeuvre it in confined areas and the suspension is set nicely, helping to absorb bumps and other road imperfections. It is a capable SUV for handling off-road terrain due to its high ground clearance and good vision. It may not give the same level of sportiness or agility as some of its rivals, though, despite having generally acceptable handling. Overall, the MG Hector provides a smooth and secure driving experience that ought to please a majority of SUV customers.

A number of safety features in the MG Hector are intended to safeguard occupants in the case of an accident. One of these is a sturdy body structure made of high-strength steel that aids in absorbing and distributing impact forces in the case of a collision. The car is equipped with a variety of airbags, including dual front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags, thus adding to the occupants’ protection in the event of a collision. Other safety features include an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold control, and an improved anti-lock braking system (ABS), all of which contribute to enhanced control and stability while driving. The Traffic Jam Aid (TJA), a cutting-edge driver assistance system that continuously gauges the speed of the vehicles around it when Adaptive Cruise Control is activated, was one feature that caught our attention. Although we would need to test this feature over a longer period of time, it is a glimpse into the future of autonomous driving.

In general, Indian automobile buyers have praised MG Hector’s blend of elegance, amenities, and value, making it a well-liked SUV. Along with its cutting-edge technology and safety features, the vehicle’s roomy and comfortable interior has also contributed substantially to its marketability. A solid reputation for the brand in India has been developed because of MG’s focus on offering excellent customer service and support. While the Hector does compete with other SUVs in the market, it has managed to carve out a space for itself and continues to be a popular option. As a result, the MG Hector is unquestionably a vehicle worth considering for those in the market for an SUV.

With prices ranging from Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 21.73 lakh, midsize SUVs like the Tata Harrier, the five-seat version of the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, koda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continue to be competitors of the Hector facelift (ex-showroom).

