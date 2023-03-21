2023 Hyundai Verna Launched In India Priced At Rs 10.90 Lakh

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India prices range from Rs 10.9 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom these are introductory prices.



The eagerly anticipated 2023 Hyundai Verna has been introduced in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size sedan from the second-largest automaker in India has undergone a number of improvements, including a new look, additional features, and new engine choices. The sixth-generation Verna is available in 10 variations, with two different engine options and three different gearbox options. Priced at Rs. 17.38 lakh, the highest-specified Hyundai Verna (ex-showroom).



According to Hyundai, more than 8,000 reservations have already been made, with 25% going towards the turbo-petrol models and the remaining reservations going towards the normally aspirated models. On the other hand, 40% of all reservations are for automatic variants. Hyundai says deliveries have begun, although there could be a two-month wait for the same. The Verna comes with a 3-year/unlimited-mile warranty from Hyundai.



The new Hyundai Verna’s standout feature is its new design language, which the Elantra influenced. The sedan has a full LED light bar on the nose that divides the bonnet and bumper. The new-generation Verna’s side profile is attractive in the design sketches that have been made public and now has larger dual-tone alloy wheels. It has integrated tail lights and a clean appearance at the back. The brand-new Verna will be offered in 7 colour choices, including Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown, and 4 trim levels, including EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

The Hyundai Verna’s new-generation design will be 4,535 mm length, 1,765 mm wide, and 1,475 mm tall, making it the lowest car in its segment. Together with the best-in-class 528-litre trunk volume, the wheelbase is the best in its class at 2,670 mm.



The dashboard of the Hyundai Verna features a dual display with a futuristic aesthetic, with two 10.25-inch touchscreens housed in a single glass pane. There is a high-set centre console, a two-spoke steering wheel, and beautifully fitted AC vents. It has Level-2 ADAS technology, an electric sunroof, an ambient lighting system, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, the BlueLink-connected car system, and wireless phone charging.



The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines will be available for the new Hyundai Verna. The former has a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT and produces 115 hp and 140 Nm. The new turbo-petrol engine will have 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque and be available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. For turbo engines, it achieves more than 20 km/l, whereas, for NA engines, it achieves more than 19 km/l.



The all-new Hyundai Verna faces out against vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia in the C-segment sedan market. Stay tuned to Car India Magazine for a detailed review coming up soon.

Story By Kurt Morris

