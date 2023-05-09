MG Gloster Update – Megalith Gloster

The MG Gloster is intended to attract customers looking for a large luxury SUV. We check out all the new updates.

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The MG Gloster is unquestionably a megalith in terms of size, being one of the larger sport utility vehicles (SUV) available in Inda. This full-sized SUV has been developed to give its passengers a relaxing and premium experience.

The Gloster is now an even more enticing SUV for prospective buyers thanks to recent additions made by MG Motor. A 12-speaker premium music system, a hands-free tail-gate, and a wireless charging pad are among the new amenities. The Gloster is now equipped with new driver assistance features as well, including blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and front parking sensors. With these new additions, the Gloster’s already remarkable package has been improved, making it more practical and safer.

Despite not looking as imposing as the Fortuner, the MG Gloster surpasses it in size, being longer, taller, and wider. Its front fascia features a massive octagonal grille with prominent chrome elements, sleek LED headlamps, and sharp fog-lamp housings. While its 19-inch wheels and tall shoulder-line add some flair to its profile, there isn’t much drama. At the rear, the Gloster’s design is simple yet elegant, with LED wrap-around tail-lamps and a large “Gloster” badge positioned below them.

The SUV’s design is characterized by a corporate aesthetic that is both tasteful and sophisticated. It is an intimidating sight on the road with dimensions of 4,985 millimetres (length), 1,926 mm (width), and 1,867 mm (height). It has 210 mm of ground clearance, while the higher-end models use 255/55 R19 tyres.

The leather treatment on the dashboard, the diamond stitching on the seats, and the upmarket gear selector are just a few of the posh-looking interior features.

The 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat has memory and massage features as well. Heating and ventilation are also provided. Only heating is available for the passenger seat with eight-way electrically adjustable option. There are a number of stand-out features, including a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen that is responsive and easy to use, MG’s iSmart technology, which has more than 71 connected car features, the multi-information driver’s display, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, and an auto park assist. A 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, a sizeable panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a motorised tailboard are all included.

Second-row passengers seated in their captain seats can select their own temperature because the MG Gloster has three-zone climate control. The third-row seats are acceptable in terms of head-room and knee-room. The third-row position is also more than a respectable place to be for short journeys or even somewhat longer ones for average-sized persons thanks to the generous glass area which also makes it feel less cramped.

In terms of safety, there are dual front, side, and curtain airbags, ESP with traction control, roll movement intervention, hill-start and hill descent aid, ABS with EBD and brake help, and electro-mechanical differential lock (EDL). Others include the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with lane departure warning, front collision warning system, automated emergency braking, and blind-spot recognition. A few additional ADAS features come with this update. You now have Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Door Open Warning (DOW).

We tested the top-of-the-line Savvy AWD in its six-seat configuration, the only trim level that is currently offered in India. Driving dynamics continue to be the same as in the previous model. Therefore, in slow-moving situations, the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with its 216 hp and 478 Nm feels adequate, but an SUV of this size could do with a bit more power to keep it on a par with its competition. The eight-speed gearbox handles things well in the background and has an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system to put its power down. It has drive modes for mud, sand, rock, and snow, in addition to Auto, Eco, and Sport.

The MG Gloster twin-turbo diesel’s fuel efficiency was 9.0 km/l within the city and 12 km/l on the highway and this was on our regular test route in and around Pune.

The downshifts from full throttle to kick-down are swift, which is even nicer. Also, by maintaining a speed around these rpm, any rapid or overtaking manoeuvres can be accomplished with ease due to a significant power boost that begins at roughly 2,500 rpm and lasts until about 4,000 rpm.

The daily potholes and humps are trampled over without the occupants feeling much because the Gloster absorbs the larger potholes with ease. While cornering, there is significant body-roll. The steering still inspires some confidence because of the adequate quantity of input. The large, hefty SUV handles well; it feels stable during sweeping highway manoeuvres and maintains a steady pace.

Prices have increased for the updated Gloster as a result of this upgrade, starting at Rs 32 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 41.78 lakh for this particular one. The MG Gloster is unquestionably competitive with well-known players like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq in terms of features, being contemporary and roomy, and because of its overall build quality. It has a lot going for it, but we think it’s best suited for those people who want to try something new but don’t want to spend extra money on the more expensive options in this segment.