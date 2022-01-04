Mercedes Vision EQXX is the Most Efficient Star Ever

The Mercedes Vision EQXX represents the Stuttgart superbrand’s all-new concept car for the future. It’s a bold step forward as it has some big targets that have, more or less, taken real-world shape.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX promises to be all one needs. No more. No less. It uses an electrical system with more than 900 volts and a lighter, smaller and more advanced battery pack with almost 100 kWh of energy that will offer a driving range of more than 1,000 kilometres with a single-digit consumption of 9.6 km/kWh. The radical system achieves an energy efficiency of 95 per cent from the battery to the wheels. The output is about 150 kW (204 hp). The design breaks new ground in aerodynamic efficiency with a drag coefficient of just 0.17. It aims to use clean, carbon-neutral energy and is built to maximise efficiency overall. It even uses solar panels on the roof to assist with various ancillary functions.

The design of the Mercedes Vision EQXX resembles a swoopy four-door coupé, like the CLS, with active aerodynamics to create one lithe form. The lightweight interior uses a single-piece wide, seamless 47-inch display with 8k resolution, and the cabin makes use of new sustainable materials, such as bamboo, Mylo (a mushroom-based replacement for leather upholstery) and artificial AMSilk that mimics the real material.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars. Just one-and-a-half years ago, we started this project leading to the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built – with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. It has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres on a single charge using a battery that would fit even into a compact vehicle. The Vision EQXX is an advanced car in so many dimensions – and it even looks stunning and futuristic. With that, it underlines where our entire company is headed: we will build the world’s most desirable electric cars.”

Going by the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept, the production model does not seem too far away.