Mercedes EQE SUV Launched in India

The first ever Mercedes EQE SUV has been launched in India in “500 4MATIC” guise in a single, fully-loaded variant priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes EQE SUV is equipped with best possible equipment from the global portfolio for Indian customers, who have, of late, been uncompromising when it comes to comfort and safety technology, with luxury vehicles expected to deliver the spoils associated with the price they command. The new EQE 500 4MATIC SUV looks set to further bolster the strong Mercedes-Benz’s luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio, underscoring their aggressive BEV roadmap planned for India. The new Mercedes EQE SUV, fully imported as a CBU unit, is the most spacious representative of its class and aims to redefine the luxury SUV experience by combining a thoroughly modern design with cutting-edge technology and a potent drivetrain with long range.

The highlights of the equipment list include the latest generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with the massive 56-inch Hyperscreen spread across the dashboard and centre console. It is joined by a premium Burmester 3D Surround Sound with 15 speakers, a cabin HEPA filter, Mercedes DIGITAL LIGHT, the Air Balance Package, Head Up Display, AIRMATIC suspension with ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System), front heated/ventilated massage seats, and a centre console in brown open-pore magnolia wood. The Mercedes EQE SUV measures 4,863 mm long, 1,940 mm wide, 1,685 mm high and has a wheelbase of 3,030 mm and a high ground clearance that raises by up to 25 mm thanks to the AIRMATIC suspension system. The boot volume of 520 litres is expandable to 1,675 litres with the rear seat back folded down.

The Mercedes EQE SUV brings ADAS with Level 2 autonomous capability including Distronic+ adaptive cruise control with distance alert and collision mitigation, several cameras and radar sensors and even the Transparent Bonnet feature—first seen on the new GLC and offered for the first time on a Mercedes-EQ model in India.

The EQE 500 4MATIC SUV packs a superior drivetrain that is as quick and powerful as it is efficient. Powered by a 400-volt, 90.56-kWh battery pack, the EQE employs two motors, one each front and rear for electric 4MATIC capability, with a peak 300 kW (408 hp) and a hefty 858 Nm of peak torque. That ‘s enough for a sprint from 0-100 in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. It offers a WLTP range of 550 km on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz currently have more than 140 charging stations including AC, 60-kW DC fast-chargers, and 180-kW DC Ultra-fast-chargers at various strategic locations around the country. All EV customers, irrespective of brand, will be able to use Mercedes-Benz charging stations and experience the luxury of these premium outlets as their vehicle charge.

The Mercedes EQE SUV offers a segment-best 10-year battery warranty and a service interval of 30,000 km or just about once every two years for added convenience. What’s more, Mercedes also offer their Star Ease service package starting at Rs 90,000 (four-year/unlimited-km) while the Advance Assurance extended warranty package starts at Rs 77,000.

Watch out for our first drive review following the drive later this month.