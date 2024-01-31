Mercedes-Benz GLA and AMG GLE Launched

The Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV has been refreshed in India for the 2024 model year. The GLA 200 continues, but there are some changes in the GLA 220 d – the non-4MATIC variant has been dropped from the model line-up and it now comes in two versions – both equipped with 4MATIC AWD – in standard and AMG Line Trim. Mercedes-AMG also took the opportunity to launch the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé.

The ex-showroom prices are below:

GLA 200 Rs 50.50 lakh GLA 220 d 4MATIC Rs 54.75 lakh GLA 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 56.90 lakh AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Rs 1.85 crore

The GLA gets redesigned headlights and a new bumper, and on inside there is a new larger display, incorporating a 10.25-inch driver’s display and an infotainment touchscreen of the same size. It also gets new 19-inch alloy wheels. The GLA 200 has the same 1.3-litre in-line four turbo-petrol which makes 163 hp and 270 Nm (20 Nm more than the previous generation). The GLA 220 d now gets 4MATIC as standard across both variants, and continues with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel with 190 hp and 400 Nm.

Now we move on to the juicy bit – the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé, which gets the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol (the M256) motor from Affalterbach, and in this iteration pumps out 435 German thoroughbreds (hp or in this particular case, pferdestärke) and 560 Nm of turning force, up by 40 Nm from the previous model. The 48V electrical system operates a BorgWarner electric compressor which can spin up to 70,000 rpm to reduce turbo lag, which essentially makes this engine a twin-charged one. The hybrid assistance has been dialled down, though, and instead of 22 hp and 250 Nm, the system now supplies 20 hp and 200 Nm. The only real rivals of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé are the Porsche Cayenne Coupé and the Audi RS Q8.