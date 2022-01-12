Mercedes-Benz Debuts ‘You First’ Campaign For 2022

Taking their success forwards, Mercedes-Benz have now introduced the ‘You First’ program for 2022. Under this new program, the German carmaker gave us an insight into what we could expect from them over the next twelve months.

Its retail strategy from 2021 has been taken forwards, albeit nationally set prices and stock management system followed by a centralized order management system, pan India.

They also confirmed the launch of ten new cars under all four sub-brands – Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes EQ. The flagship, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will make its debut in India in March alongside that, the EQS will be coming to India too. However, that’s not it, the carmaker has confirmed that the EQS will be locally produced as well.

The EQS’ Merc’s flagship electric luxury sedan that sports an array of powertrain options ranging from an EQS 450+ with 333 hp and 569 Nm to the EQS 580 4MATIC powered by two motors (one at the front and one at the back) pounding out 523 hp and 885 Nm. Read more here.

Taking their customer experience programmes, they will also be re-introducing AMG drives for enthusiastic AMG customers very soon. However, this will be done adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

And lastly, they will be revamping all their current showrooms in major metro cities with the new brand representation format in 2022, making the experience of buying a Mercedes-Benz car even more luxurious and special.