Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Launched in India

The all-new, seventh-generation Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ has been launched by Mercedes-Benz India from Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom).

The SL is an iconic badge in the Mercedes line-up and is truly a pillar of the brand, encompassing a history of design, innovation, and racing prowess. This model has been built from the ground up by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, following the AMG GT, and packs a hand-assembled engine as with every premium AMG model. The 14-slat vertical grille harks back to the first SL of 1952, with the bonnet domes and smooth lines recreating some of the magic. It gets 20-inch wheels as standard, with optional 21s. Inside, the AMG sports steering wheel is joined by premium seating, high-end audio and a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen that is tilt-adjustable by 20 degrees.

The engine in the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is a 4.0-litre unit with 476 hp and 700 Nm, with a nine-speed, automatic multi-clutch transmission. This is the first SL to be offered with rear-wheel steering and also features 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. It will do 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and get up to 295 km/h.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, ‘The SL is an iconic and timeless masterpiece, manifesting automotive desire and fascination associated with Mercedes-Benz for the last seven decades. From racetrack to high-end lifestyle, the SL resonates the customers’ aspiration of every generation across the globe, and we are thrilled to launch the AMG SL Roadster in India. For the first time in history, the SL is developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, offering a roadster that blends performance luxury and extravagant design in a perfect harmony. The launch of the AMG SL 55 firmly reiterates the increasing customer affinity for desirable luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz and underlines the success of our “Top End Vehicle” strategy.’

In India, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ will go up against its age-old rival, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet as well as the Lexus LC.