Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Revealed As a Hypercar Slayer

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the new top dog in the GT lineup and can out-accelerate the AMG One hypercar

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is a beast in its own right, but what if we told you that this two-door coupe could take a step into hypercar-beating territory? Enter, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the new top dog of the GT line-up, with the “E Performance” stating the GT gaining hybrid propulsion.

The big changes are under the hood, where the 612-hp, 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine is paired with a 150-kW electric motor on the rear axle (with its own two-speed transmission, as in the SL 63 E Performance) and produces a combined 600 kW (816 hp) and a massive peak torque of between 1,080 Nm and 1,420 Nm. With a nine-speed MCT and AMG Performance all-wheel drivetrain, power is sent to all four wheels. This is enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds. This is one tenth quicker than the AMG One hypercar and makes it the quickest accelerating production Mercedes ever.

Acceleration isn’t the only party trick onboard this hybrid beast as it gets rear-wheel steering as well as the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation. Braking duties are handled by carbon ceramic discs. More importantly, there’s active aero around the underbody to help create the venturi effect as well as on the rear spoiler, depending on the driving conditions.

As far as looks go, there’s very little to separate it from the standard GT 63 apart from the special badging and the charging port. Also, since the AMG GT is essentially a hard-top version of the AMG SL, the similarities in design are present. Standard issue AMG cues include the Panamericana front grille, sporty wheels and a juicy rear diffuser. Inside, it’s a driver-focused setup with electric adjustable AMG sports seats that can be swapped for optional AMG performance seats, as well as hybrid-specific information on the MBUX software.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, there’s now a more extreme option for the AMG GT that gets plug-in hybrid assistance and has the bragging rights of out-accelerating the AMG One hypercar. It is yet to be seen whether this iteration of the AMG GT will get a GT R or a Black Series like its predecessor, but the current flagship does tick the boxes for AMG thrills.