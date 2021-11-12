Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Test Review – Hammer Time

The engine hasn’t changed but the experience has. The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S brings so much more to the table than just 612 hp and blink-and-you-miss-it acceleration. A lot has been improved upon to make it more usable everywhere. And it shows…

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Rain. A heavy downpour. Not the ideal conditions to test a 600+hp car with bucketloads of torque with a dedicated rear-wheel-drive “Drift” mode. I have many memories of the pre-facelift W213-iteration, with its suave face, horizontal slat, and matte grey finish, which seem more distant as I look at the aggressive demeanour, the Panamericana grille, and the new MultiBeam LED headlamps.

Aggression is a good thing, especially when paired with focus and determination. Knowing what you need to do and staying true until it’s done are the traits of a champion. And applying the laws of evolution for the better means it’s something of a force to be reckoned with. Of course, all this comes at a price. At Rs 1.71 crore (ex-showroom), the AMG E 63 S demands commitment.

Get inside and finding a committed position is easy. The AMG sport seats make for an engaging driving set-up that holds me in place well. The slightly left of centre multi-function steering wheel is new, with four touch-panels and a pair of dials for the various modes. Very likeable! The feel is a little less hardcore and more comfortable. The dual screens, updated MBUX interface, and several revisions make the new E modern and easier to be in. The seats aren’t as firm as before either. They had me wonder what the ride would be like.

Getting around town wasn’t the easiest thing to do in its predecessor, with its aggressive engine mapping and extremely firm ride even in “Comfort” mode; particularly why the BMW M5 stood out for me even more so. While the Bavarian had its modes sorted, this new E 63 S, however, was a revelation.

The 4.0-litre biturbo V8, the “M177” unit, fires up with a quiver. No doubt there’s a hidden dragon with a hammer in each hand there. Yet, somehow, it seems friendlier, even gentle, as I get going over the initial bit of unpaved road leading out. The suspension is firm, yes, but there are no judders and backbreaking thuds this time. The steering wheel feels nicely weighted, even light. But the feedback is accurate. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ needs all the traction it can get, what with 850 Nm available from 2,500 rpm, even with all-wheel drive. That means mixed rubber on the stylised 20-inch AMG wheels with 265/35 fronts and 295/30 rears. The claimed sprint from zero to 100 km/h is 3.4 seconds and it will get up to 300 km/h. With more power and torque than some erstwhile supercars, that’s not surprising. But the big difference is how it feels.

