Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Crosses One Million Sales

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga racked up to four lakh sales in the last three year enroute to the one million (10 lakh) sales mark

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a long-time staple MPV for the carmaker since its launch back in 2012 and now the MPV has passed the one million sales milestone. This comes off the back of the carmaker recently crossing one lakh sales for the Fronx.

Diving deeper into this achievement, it is interesting to note that the MPV had a slow start in terms of sales, but over the last three years it racked up four lakh sales. This feat also means the carmaker claims it is the fastest-selling MPV in the country to reach one million sales. It has helped the Ertiga claim up to 37.5 per cent of the MPV market share, against rivals such as the Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens, according to Maruti Suzuki.

Priced from Rs 8.69 lakh and go up to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ertiga comes packed with key features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected tech, automatic headlamps, cruise control and paddle shifters.

Under the hood is a sole 103-hp, 1.5-litre, mild-hybrid petrol engine, that can be paired to either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It can also be specced in CNG form, without the MHEV set-up.

The carmaker also offers the XL6 MPV via Nexa showrooms which is a slightly premium option over the Ertiga. This of course doesn’t count in the Ertiga’s sales numbers which makes its one million sales achievement that much more impressive. In the end, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to be a reliable family seven-seater despite its long shelf life and it looks like the Ertiga will continue to soldier on judging by the recent sales numbers.