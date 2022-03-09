Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Launched Expanding CNG Offerings

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG has been launched in India. Two variants, VXI and ZXI are available, priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The introduction of the compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol bi-fuel Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG further strengthens the leading brand’s green mobility line-up in India. The Dzire is powered by the advanced K12 DualJet 1.2-litre engine with dual VVT. With 90 hp and 113 Nm when driven using petrol, output using CNG is 77.5 hp and 98.5 Nm. The S-CNG vehicle’s powertrain and suspension have been specially tuned to offer better engine durability and greater mileage of up to 31.12 km/kg. It has a 37-litre petrol tank and a tank volume of 55 litres for CNG.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 16 999. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers complete registration, service, maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology has revolutionized the way car buyers perceive CNG cars in India. The S-CNG vehicles go through a rigorous development cycle, safety, and stringent manufacturing checks to ensure complete peace of mind for the customers. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings. The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless-steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and Microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during the CNG refilling process.

The launch of the S-CNG range, which also includes the S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, and Ertiga, is aligned with and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The move to rapidly increase the CNG fuel network in the country is also underway.