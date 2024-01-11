Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range Electric SUV Launched

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, India’s very own SUV manufacturer, announced the launch of the Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range, with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pro Range features three new variants, namely, the EC Pro with a 34.5-kWh battery and 3.3-kW AC charger, the EL Pro with 34.5-kWh battery and 7.2-kW AC charger, and lastly the EL Pro with a 39.4-kWh battery and 7.2-kW AC charger.

On the technological front, the Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range is equipped with new tech that includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Adding to this, the Adrenox connected car system offers over 50 connected features. The Pro range will also be equipped with dual-zone automatic temperature control and rear a-c vents. A wireless charger and a rear USB port are also present.

Mahindra say the all-electric SUV will soon be equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay which will be made available through over-the-air firmware updates in the next few months. This update, along with Alexa compatibility, will offer better smartphone connectivity.

Coming to the design aspect, the Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range comes with a new Nebula Blue colour option and a shark fin antenna. The interiors are dual-tone with the core interior being a mix of light grey and mild black. Satin copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with blue backlights all highlight the electric powertrain. The seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with copper-coloured stitching as well.

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV400 Pro Range are set to commence from 12 January 2024 at 14:00 hours and can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries are slated to begin from 01 February 2024. The introductory price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) is applicable for deliveries till 31 May 2024.

Story: Charan Karthik