Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched From Rs 15.40 Lakh

Based on the top-spec LX variant, the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets a bespoke shade among other cosmetic enhancements

There’s a new flavour of choice for the Mahindra Thar in the form of the Earth Edition, priced from Rs 15.40 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the Thar desert, the Thar Earth Edition comes with bespoke cosmetic bits and is based on the top-spec LX 4×4 variant.

Thar LX Thar Earth Edition Difference Petrol MT Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh + Rs 40,000 Petrol AT Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh + Rs 40,000 Diesel MT Rs 15.55 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh + Rs 40,000 Diesel AT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.60 lakh + Rs 40,000

(All prices, ex-showroom)

Diving into all the changes in this new variant, the most noticeable is the new Satin Matte body shade resembling the desert. In fact, it is aptly called ‘Desert Fury.’ That’s not all because this bespoke shade has found its way onto the grille,‘Thar’ branding on the ORVM and alloy wheels. Other additions include desert-themed body decals, ‘Earth Edition’ badging on the B-pillar as well as blacked-out logos and ‘4X4’ badging.

Inside there is a dual-tone theme of beige and black which even extends to the steering wheel, AC vents, centre console inserts and the Thar branding on the doors. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) plates on the dashboard now have a unique design with the serial number starting in ‘1.’ Additionally, it gets all the bells and whistles from the LX 4×4 variant it is based on.

The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is limited to the 150-hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 130-hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine options. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition carries a price premium of Rs 40,000 over its standard counterpart which seems like a fair deal for those wanting their Thar to stand out. The Mahindra Thar continues to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha.