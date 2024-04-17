Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Launched from Rs 11.39 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is essentially a stretched version of the Bolero Neo, accommodating more people and packing a more potent diesel engine

Those who thought the Mahindra Bolero Neo wasn’t enough, well the brand has answered your prayers and they’ve launched the Bolero Neo+ at prices ranging from Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in the P4 and P10 variants, what really makes the Bolero Neo+ stand out is that it can accommodate more people, nine to be exact, among other gains.

Apart from the nine-seater layout, in the 2+3+4 setup causing an increase in length, the Bolero Neo+ looks largely similar to its seven-seater sibling. There are, however, minor tweaks for the bumpers and tail-lamps. The 16-inch alloy wheels also receive a different design.

Inside, there’s a dual-tone theme of black and beige with the former being the dominant colour. So far as features are concerned, it gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, a six-speaker sound system, height-adjustable driver’s seat, front and rear power windows, 12-volt charging ports, and remote keyless entry. Safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Another major differentiator for the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ lies under the hood in the form of a more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine pushing 120 hp and 280 Nm. Limited to a six-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive it misses out on the mechanical locking differential from the Bolero Neo’s N10 (O) variant.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is another flavour of choice for the Bolero Neo for those who prefer more cabin space and a little extra grunt. While this body-on-frame SUV doesn’t have a direct rival, it can be an alternative to midsize SUVs such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.