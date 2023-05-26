Lumax Lubricants and Coolants Launched

Lumax lubricants and coolants has been launched by Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (LATL), a manufacturer of automotive systems and components.

LATL have introduced products for all vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and farm equipment. LATL have also prioritized eco-friendliness by utilizing 100 per cent recycled plastic for the packaging containers of these products.

Products are designed to enhance engine performance and protection in diverse climatic conditions prevalent in the country. These products comply with BS6 standards and align with the company’s commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and cleaner solutions, supporting India in achieving its net-zero targets.

The newly introduced coolants consist of the ‘Smart Cool,’ ‘Ultra Cool,’ and ‘Supreme Cool’ ranges. Smart cool is suitable for tropical weather conditions, ultra cool performs well in all weather conditions, and supreme cool is specifically formulated for extremely cold weather conditions.

The engine oil range comprises two variants: the ‘Ultra’ range, which utilizes mineral base oil to enhance power, performance, and pick-up with a superior group two base oil blend, and the ‘Supreme’ range, which combines synthetic oil with the superior group three base oil and high-tech additives imported from the US. LATL offers a comprehensive range of lubricants, including 2W & 4W engine oil, 4W gear oil, transmission oil, and greases, catering to the specific needs of diverse vehicle types and engines.

These lubricants and coolants will be available through LATL’s extensive network of 25,000 retail partners and distributed via a robust market network of over 340 channel partners of the After Market Division (AMD) of LATL. The aftermarket division of Lumax-DK Jain group aims to double its turnover through continuous product expansion, and this introduction is in line with their strategic intent.

Lumax-DK Jain Group offers a wide range of automotive solutions such as lighting modules, frame chassis, integrated plastic modules, gear shift levers, shift towers, power window switches, oxygen sensors, intake systems, seat frames, and urea tanks.