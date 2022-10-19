Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Rolls Out

Volvo XC40 Recharge rolls out of the Swedish major’s Hoskote plant near Bengaluru.

Volvo Car India have rolled out their first locally assembled luxury all-electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, from their Hoskote plant near Bengaluru; a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to become an all-electric company by 2030.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, flagged off the first XC40 Recharge in the presence of car plant head Pascal Kusters and other members of the team who were associated with giving India her first locally assembled luxury electric SUV. He said, ‘We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all electric offering the Volvo XC40 Recharge and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.’

“It is a new milestone reached at the Indian plant. Our journey to all electric luxury car maker in India begins with this roll out. This is a new and enriching experience for all of us. With this roll-out we have shown that Volvo Car is always committed to offering the best in technology and sustainable mobility solutions,” said Pascal Kusters, Volvo’s Car Plant Head.

Launched earlier this year at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the company offers a hassle-free ownership package. The Volvo XC40 Recharge received an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India and the company recorded online bookings of 150 cars within hours of opening bookings on 27 July. The XC40 Recharge has a range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge.

The company’s current range of internal combustion engine cars are already being rolled off from Hoskote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo are known for.