Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched

Lamborghini India have launched the Urus Performante for Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). The launch of the Urus Performante in India comes shortly after its global premiere.



The Urus gets motive force from a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine coupled with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 656 hp and 850 Nm of peak torque. It darts from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h. Furthermore, 200 km/h is achieved in just 11.5 seconds. The Urus offers five drive modes; Strada, Sport, Corsa along with the new Rally and Ego modes. Each mode alters the dynamics of steering, suspension and traction to deliver the style of driving selected. The Urus Performante comes shod with 22-inch Pirelli Trofeo R tyres and the brakes that bite on 440-mm discs up front and 370-mm discs at the rear. The car is 5,137 mm long, 2,026 mm wide and 1,618 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,006 mm.



This version of the Urus gets redesigned front bumpers with blacked-out air dams in addition to a carbon-fibre front splitter and hood. The rear section has a redesigned spoiler that creates downforce at high speeds. Lamborghini claim an increase of 38 per cent efficiency and an extra eight per cent downforce, courtesy of the new spoiler.



There is a carbon-fibre diffuser, carbon-fibre wheel arches and carbon-fibre rear bumper as well. All of this has resulted in a weight reduction of 47 kg. The interiors sport black alcantara upholstery, hexagonal stitching on the dashboard and seats, and a hexagonal touchscreen. The company is offering a gamut of customisation packages to tailor the car according to the customers’ liking. This includes the interior and exterior.

It will take on the likes of the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Porsche Cayenne to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

