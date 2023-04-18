Lamborghini Limited Edition Huracán Trio Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Lamborghini are celebrating their 60th anniversary with the reveal of the limited edition Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica and Huracán EVO Spyder of which 60 units each will be made available.





As part of their 60th anniversary celebrations, Lamborghini plan to unveil limited edition versions of their Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica and Huracán EVO Spyder during the Milan Design Week on 21 April 2023, as an exclusive event.

Each of these models are limited to 60 units and are available in two configurations, as part of Lamborghini’s heritage of creating fresh, trendsetting colours with the addition of dedicated liveries that enhance both the spirit and the unique lines that distinguish each model. To highlight the uniqueness of these special series, each car is embellished with a “1 of 60” carbon fibre plate and the logo “60th” painted on the doors and embroidered on the seats.

The 60th anniversary limited edition Huracán STO comes in two versions, both inspired by the idea of high-performance athletic sportswear or team colours using tone-on-tone hues. The first features shades of blue, with the bodywork in Blu Aegeus embellished with elements in Blu Astraeus that can be combined with exposed carbon-fibre elements with a Blu Mira finish. The interior features a combination of Alcantara in Nero Cosmus (black) and Grigio Octans (grey), details in Nero Ade and contrasting embroidery in Blu Amon (blue). The second version presents bodywork in Grigio Telesto (grey) and Nero Noctis (black) combined with exposed carbon-fibre, while the interior in Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara features stitching and leather details in Rosso Alala (red) leather. Both versions have the “60th” anniversary logo embroidered on the seat and are equipped with 20-inch forged aluminum Hek rims with a matte black finish.

The limited edition Huracán Tecnica can be configured in two versions, both drawing on motorsport inspiration and incorporating the colors of the Italian Tricolore flag in a sophisticated way. The first features bodywork in Grigio Telesto (grey) featuring details in Nero Noctis (black) and Rosso Mars (red), a contrast that is echoed in the interior with Nero Ade Alcantara (black) and details in Rosso Alala (red). The second version is a polar opposite, with Bianco Asopo (white) bodywork enhanced by lines in Verde Viper (green), a color repeated in the Nero Ade Alcantara interiors. Both special versions are equipped with 20-inch Damiso shiny black rims.

The limited edition Huracán EVO Spyder can be configured with bodywork in Blu Le Mans with contrasting Bianco Isi (white) details. The same color scheme is used for the interior in Nero Ade Alcantara, embellished with embroidery in Blu Amon (blue) and piping in Bianco Leda (white). The alternative version features bodywork in Verde Viper combined with Bianco Isi and the interior is upholstered with Nero Ade Alcantara combined with Rosso Alala and Bianco Leda. Both special versions are equipped with 20-inch Damiso shiny black rims.

The unveiling of the limited edition Huracán cars is scheduled for 21 April at the Segheria in Milan, an exhibition space that will also host the first European appearance outside Sant’Agata Bolognese of the new Lamborghini Revuelto, following its worldwide launch last month. The event is part of the Lamborghini brand’s slate of international 60th annivelebraersary ctions, which began in January with the inauguration of the renovated Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese through the exhibition “The Future Began In 1963”. This was followed by Lamborghini Day Japan – 60th Anniversary in Suzuka and Lamborghini Day UK – 60th Anniversary to be held on 29 April at Silverstone. On 24 May, the “60th Anniversary Giro” tour will be held in Italy, ending on 28 May in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna with a Concours d’Elegance open to the public, where more than 150 Lamborghinis are expected to participate.

Story: Alshin Thomas

