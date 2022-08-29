Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has been launched in India from Rs 4.04 crore (ex-

showroom,India).





The new Huracan Tecnica sits in between road-focused Huracan Evo and track-focused STO. The

front and rear architectures were restructured with sharper lines to improve aerodynamics. The

chassis is made up of hybrid materials – aluminium and carbon-fibre, with the signature new design

element being the Sian inspired edgy front-end style additions The Huracán Tecnica sports a

significant and sophisticated design revision, impressing its dual personality of an iconic super

sports lifestyle and track-oriented car from every angle. Aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight

engineering energize every element while retaining a distinct elegance, with the Tecnica clearly

distinguishable from its Huracán stablemates.

The Huracan Tecnica also gets specific traction-control management that prioritizes sportiness

while providing confident, visceral feedback to aid stability. Lamborghini claim that, compared to a

standard traction control system, the proactive management of torque improves the effectiveness on

low-grip surfaces in “Strada” (or Road) mode, maximizes the fun element in “Sport” mode, and

enhances vehicle traction and sharpness at corner exit in “Corsa” (or Race) mode. Like the STO, the

Huracan Tecnica also gets the rear-wheel steering that manages the rear steering axle through two

electro-mechanical actuators, improving agility at low speeds and providing balanced control at

high speeds.



The Huracan Tecnica gets a familiar 5.2-litre V10, naturally-aspirated engine found in the STO. It

also found in Huracan Evo with an output of 630 hp. However, as with the RWD models, the torque

is 565 Nm. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The

supercar goes 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h. With a dry weight of 1,379

kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/hp. The uprated power is matched by an

enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs while, inside the cockpit, the Tecnica provides

improved acoustic comfort.

Extraordinary performance comes with new brake cooling management, inspired by track-based

Lamborghini experience, delivering consistently better braking performance on both road and track.

The Huracan Tecnica’s carbon-ceramic brakes adopt specifically designed cooling deflectors and

calliper ducts, directing the airflow into the discs to maximise heat dissipation and reduce brake

fluid temperatures and brake pedal elongation.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: New Honda City – Supreme Safety