KTM X-Bow GT-XR Revealed

The KTM X-Bow GT-XR is the ultimate incarnation of the X-Bow four-wheeled track toy, now with a 500-hp five-cylinder engine.

The GT-XR is extreme, yes, but also a slightly more laid-back version of the GTX and GT2 racing models of the X-Bow. It now comes with a 2.5-litre, in-line five-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine from Audi that produces 500 hp and is mated to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and limited-slip differential. The GT2-spec X-Bow’s jet fighter canopy is still present on the road-legal X-Bow, which also has an advanced aero kit designed by Kiska, the same design firm that created KTM’s bikes.

With a dry weight of just 1,130 kg, the hand-built X-Bow GT-XR is based on a carbon monocoque chassis and equipped with centre-locking forged OZ racing wheels, high-performance Sachs sport dampers, and tubular steel subframe.

It takes 3.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h with a maximum speed of 280 km/h. KTM put a lot of effort into the GT-XR;s aerodynamic package, which includes a sizable rear wing and a vortex-producing front splitter that feeds a sculpted floor section.

A flat-panel digital display, with telemetry and data-logging capabilities, is housed inside a square steering wheel that is detachable. Centre-locking wheels and ceramic brakes are optional. The X- Bow GT-XR has complete carbon bucket seats, a rear-view camera, Bluetooth-enabled music system, quad-lock smartphone mount, air-conditioning, glove box, and a trunk with 160 litres of storage capacity.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

