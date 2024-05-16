Kia EV6 Gets a Swanky Midlife Refresh

The Kia EV6’s midlife refresh brings with it swankier style, more tech and a larger battery pack

The Kia EV6 is undoubtedly a contender for a poster performance EV. But it seems that isn’t enough for Kia as they’ve levelled up the EV6 with a facelift. And it’s no minor nip and tuck as there’s more juice from the battery pack, bolder looks, and more kit on top of an already loaded package.

Starting with the looks, the EV6 has gotten a touch sportier thanks to the aggressive touch-ups done to the front and rear bumpers. This is complemented by a sleeker front grille and a wilder setup for the LED DRLs, putting it more in line with the other EV offerings in Kia’s line-up. Rounding off the design changes are a swankier set of new alloy wheels.

Inside, it is a familiar sight with the minimalist theme continued, thanks to the two 12.3-inch digital screens. That being said, there is a refreshed two-spoke steering wheel which now gets a fingerprint sensor to start the EV. That’s not all that is new as there is a digital key, an augmented reality-based navigation system, and an updated 14-speaker Meridian sound system. The boatload of features from before, which includes a wireless phone charging pad, ADAS, ventilated and powered front-row seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control are retained.

Powertrain options remain the same which include a 229-hp/350-Nm single e-motor or a 325-hp/605-Nm dual motor combination. What has changed however, is the battery pack capacity going up from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. This has resulted in claimed range going up from 475 km to 494 km for the single-motor RWD option. Range figures for the AWD option are yet to surface.

What does the facelifted Kia EV6 mean for India? Well, considering we already have the previous model sold here, we could expect the updated EV6 to arrive around early 2025. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.