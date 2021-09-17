Kia Carnival MPV Range Gets New Top-spec Limousine Plus Trim

The Kia Carnival Limousine Plus gets new features like a 10-way electrically-powered driver’s seat and a pair of entertainment systems for the second row passengers.





The Kia Carnival MPV is now offered in four trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium, priced between Rs 25-34 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior changes on the refreshed Kia Carnival now include Kia’s new logo which was is now sported by the rest of the Kia India range including the Seltos and Sonet. Apart from this the 2021 Kia Carnival now runs on stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. The big talking point is the introduction of Limousine and Limousine Plus variants which will get additional features over the Prestige trim. The new additions include an eight-inch AVNT with OTA map updates and UVO support and ECM mirror. The Limousine variant now also comes equipped with one a 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system and an air purifier with virus protection.

The top-end Limousine Plus comes fully loaded with features such as a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker music system, electronic parking brake, 10-way electrically-powered driver’s seat which also gets a-c ventilation. leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, wooden highlights, two 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment systems, and even tyre-pressure monitoring system. Kia have also introduced premium leatherette seats on Prestige trim while the Limousine and Limousine Plus versions come with captain seats in the second-row with extendable leg support.

The Kia Carnival remains a well-equipped MPV with higher variants sporting LED projector headlamps, ice-cube LED fog lamps, a powered tailgate, a dual-pane sunroof, power-sliding doors, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and cruise control. Not to forget safety kits such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors and camera.