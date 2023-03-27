JK Tyre Levitas Ultra High-performance Car Tyres Launched

JK Tyre Levitas Ultra, a new series of tyres, has been introduced in India by JK Tyre & Industries. The brand-new tyres were presented by Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

With the launch of this, the corporation claims to increase its market share in the fast-expanding luxury car industry. Seven sizes of the JK Tyre Levitas Ultra series are offered, with sizes ranging from 225/55 R16 to 245/45 R18 for luxury vehicles. The Levitas Ultra line is specially designed for Indian roads and weather. The maker is confident that this will increase the brand’s recognition throughout the nation. To fit all premium car sizes, JK Tyre wants to add to the “Levitas Ultra” tyre range with offerings from 19 to 22 inches.

In an effort to increase sustainability and offer cutting-edge products to Indian clients, the JK Tyre Levitas Ultra has been given a 5 Star rating for fuel efficiency. These UHP tyres provide improved stability during hard cornering and increased durability on Indian roads thanks to the high-grade MFX Polymer utilised in their construction. A highly refined Tread Pitch sequence ensures a smooth commute at a variety of speeds even in wet weather. These ultra high-performance tyres, according to the company, have undergone rigorous testing in Europe and India to deliver best-in-class functionality in three essential areas: optimum comfort, minimal noise, and high durability.

The JK Tyre Levitas Ultra range of tyres will be accessible in major cities from April 1, 2023.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Launched in India Priced at Rs 10.90 Lakh